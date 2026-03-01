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Kinoafisha Films Uylenu onay Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar 30 March 2026

Uylenu onay Showtimes – 30 March 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

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Tomorrow 28 Sun 29 Mon 30 Tue 31
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
13:20 from 1600 ₸ 16:45 from 1600 ₸
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