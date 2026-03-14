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Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
14 March 2026
Chernyy dvor v kino Showtimes – 14 March 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
12:30
from 2400 ₸
14:20
from 3900 ₸
15:10
from 2800 ₸
17:00
from 2800 ₸
17:50
from 2800 ₸
18:35
from 3600 ₸
20:30
from 3200 ₸
20:50
from 4100 ₸
23:10
from 3200 ₸
Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kairbaeva, 70
2D
16:50
from 1800 ₸
19:25
from 2000 ₸
21:00
from 2000 ₸
22:00
from 2000 ₸
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