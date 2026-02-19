Menu
Zhelezo
Zhelezo, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
21 February 2026
Zhelezo Showtimes – 21 February 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
12:05
from 3000 ₸
21:10
from 3200 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
17:40
from 1600 ₸
19:45
from 2000 ₸
