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Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan 2, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
28 April 2026
Panda Plan 2 Showtimes – 28 April 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
14:10
from 2100 ₸
20:10
from 2700 ₸
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