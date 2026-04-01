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Kinoafisha Films Handbok för superhjältar Handbok för superhjältar, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar 20 April 2026

Handbok för superhjältar Showtimes – 20 April 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 17 Sat 18 Sun 19 Mon 20 Tue 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
10:10 from 2200 ₸ 16:05 from 2600 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
11:00 from 1400 ₸
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