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Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy
Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
18 April 2026
Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy Showtimes – 18 April 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
10:45
from 2400 ₸
14:15
from 2800 ₸
15:45
from 2800 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
11:00
from 1400 ₸
12:40
from 1600 ₸
14:20
from 1600 ₸
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