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The Tutor
The Tutor, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
23 March 2026
The Tutor Showtimes – 23 March 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
21:00
from 3200 ₸
23:35
from 3200 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
17:20
from 1600 ₸
21:00
from 2000 ₸
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