Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Gashyqpyn sagan Gashyqpyn sagan, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar 1 March 2026

Gashyqpyn sagan Showtimes – 1 March 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about film
Sun 1 Mon 2 Tue 3 Wed 4
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Gashyqpyn sagan? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, KZ
21:40 from 3200 ₸
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Scarlet
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
King & Jester: Forever
King & Jester: Forever
2026, Russia, Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Music
Crime 101
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
It Will Find You
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more