Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Kopy v kino Kopy v kino, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar 22 February 2026

Kopy v kino Showtimes – 22 February 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about film
Today 19 Tomorrow 20 Sat 21 Sun 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Kopy v kino? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
21:20 from 2300 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
Crime 101
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Uvolit Zhoru
Uvolit Zhoru
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Zhelezo
Zhelezo
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
The Grieving
The Grieving
2025, Italy, Horror, Thriller
Lembayung
Lembayung
2024, Indonesia, Horror, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more