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Kinoafisha Films Iggy the Eagle Iggy the Eagle, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar 9 June 2026

Iggy the Eagle Showtimes – 9 June 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
10:30 from 1800 ₸ 12:20 from 1800 ₸ 14:40 from 2100 ₸ 16:40 from 2100 ₸
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