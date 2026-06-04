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Iggy the Eagle
Iggy the Eagle, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
7 June 2026
Iggy the Eagle Showtimes – 7 June 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
10:30
from 2400 ₸
12:20
from 2400 ₸
14:40
from 2800 ₸
16:40
from 2800 ₸
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