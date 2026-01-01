Menu
Films
Gipnoz
Gipnoz, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
17 January 2026
Gipnoz Showtimes – 17 January 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
16
Sat
17
Sun
18
Mon
19
Tue
20
Wed
21
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
20:00
from 2000 ₸
