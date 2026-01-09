Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qazaq Alemi 2 Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar 9 January 2026

Qazaq Alemi 2 Showtimes – 9 January 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about film
Today 9 Tomorrow 10 Sun 11 Mon 12 Tue 13 Wed 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qazaq Alemi 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, KZ
23:20 from 2300 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Snegovik
Snegovik
2025, Russia, Fantasy
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more