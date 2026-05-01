Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Obsession Obsession, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar

Obsession, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about film
Sat 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Obsession? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
01:30 from 2200 ₸
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
Bodycam
Bodycam
2025, Canada, Horror
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Over Your Dead Body
Over Your Dead Body
2026, USA / Canada, Thriller, Action, Comedy
Өч-2: Карындаш
Өч-2: Карындаш
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Псих
Псих
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more