Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Plan «Sh» Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar 23 December 2025

Plan «Sh» Showtimes – 23 December 2025 Screenings in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 22 Tue 23
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Plan «Sh»? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
14:55 from 1400 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
A Writer's Odyssey 2
A Writer's Odyssey 2
2025, China, Action, Adventure, Drama
Dust Bunny
Dust Bunny
2025, USA, Drama, Horror
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Smashing Machine
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Kulachnyy
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Deep Sea
Deep Sea
2023, China, Adventure, Animation, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more