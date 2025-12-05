Menu
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
22:25
from 3000 ₸
Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kairbaeva, 70
2D, KZ
22:55
from 2000 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
19:40
from 1700 ₸
21:25
from 1700 ₸
