Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
№37
№37, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
№37, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
21
Sat
22
Sun
23
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for №37?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, KZ
12:35
from 2200 ₸
14:20
from 2400 ₸
16:05
from 2400 ₸
17:50
from 2400 ₸
19:35
from 2600 ₸
21:20
from 2600 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, KZ
13:30
from 1400 ₸
15:15
from 1400 ₸
16:55
from 1400 ₸
18:35
from 1700 ₸
20:15
from 1700 ₸
21:55
from 1700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Masha i Medvedi
2025, Russia, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Yaga na nashu golovu
2025, Russia, Family, Fantasy
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree