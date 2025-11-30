Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Алло
Алло, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
30 November 2025
Алло Showtimes – 30 November 2025 Screenings in Pavlodar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
27
Tomorrow
28
Sat
29
Sun
30
Mon
1
Tue
2
Wed
3
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Алло?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, KZ
15:30
from 1500 ₸
19:25
from 1500 ₸
21:05
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Trap House
2025, USA, Action
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Sleep Paralysis
2025, Indonesia, Horror
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
Masha i Medvedi
2025, Russia, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Yaga na nashu golovu
2025, Russia, Family, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree