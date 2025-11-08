Menu
Films
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
8 November 2025
Gold'n Rahat Showtimes – 8 November 2025 Screenings in Pavlodar
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Today
6
Tomorrow
7
Sat
8
Sun
9
Mon
10
Tue
11
Wed
12
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, KZ
14:10
from 2600 ₸
16:25
from 2600 ₸
19:25
from 2800 ₸
21:35
from 2800 ₸
23:20
from 2800 ₸
