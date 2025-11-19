Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
19 November 2025
Zhezduha Koreyada Showtimes – 19 November 2025 Screenings in Pavlodar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
17
Tomorrow
18
Wed
19
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Zhezduha Koreyada?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, KZ
12:30
from 1500 ₸
16:15
from 1500 ₸
20:00
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Yaga na nashu golovu
2025, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Death Whisperer
2025, Thailand, Action, Horror, Thriller
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Traumatika
2024, USA, Horror
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree