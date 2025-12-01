Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
16 December 2025
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution Showtimes – 16 December 2025 Screenings in Pavlodar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Tomorrow
12
Sat
13
Sun
14
Mon
15
Tue
16
Wed
17
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
12:20
from 1800 ₸
16:25
from 2100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Deep Sea
2023, China, Adventure, Animation, Drama
Die, My Love
2025, Canada / USA, Comedy, Drama, Horror
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree