Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Baqyt qushagynda Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar 14 November 2025

Baqyt qushagynda Showtimes – 14 November 2025 Screenings in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about film
Today 13 Tomorrow 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Baqyt qushagynda? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, KZ
18:10 from 1500 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Yaga na nashu golovu
Yaga na nashu golovu
2025, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Death Whisperer
Death Whisperer
2025, Thailand, Action, Horror, Thriller
Traumatika
Traumatika
2024, USA, Horror
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Frankenstein: Legacy
Frankenstein: Legacy
2023, Great Britain, Drama, Thriller
Bear Claw Camp
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more