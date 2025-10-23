Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Thu
23
Fri
24
Sat
25
Sun
26
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Baqyt qushagynda?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
12:10
from 2200 ₸
14:00
from 2400 ₸
15:50
from 2400 ₸
17:40
from 2400 ₸
19:30
from 2600 ₸
21:20
from 2600 ₸
23:10
from 2600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Bambi: The Reckoning
2024, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
Popeye: The Slayer Man
2025, USA, Horror
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree