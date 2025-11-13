Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Auru Auru, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar

Auru, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 13 Fri 14 Sat 15
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Auru? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
18:55 from 1700 ₸ 21:45 from 1700 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bear Claw Camp
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Adal
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
2021, China, Animation
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Yaga na nashu golovu
Yaga na nashu golovu
2025, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Frankenstein: Legacy
Frankenstein: Legacy
2023, Great Britain, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more