Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar 27 October 2025

Ыстық ұя Showtimes – 27 October 2025 Screenings in Pavlodar

How do I book tickets for Ыстық ұя? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
23:45 from 2200 ₸
