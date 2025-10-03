Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
3
Tomorrow
4
Sun
5
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ыстық ұя?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, KZ
23:15
from 2600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
My Grandfather's Rules for Men
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree