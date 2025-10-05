Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
5 October 2025
Жұмбақ қыз Showtimes – 5 October 2025 Screenings in Pavlodar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
3
Tomorrow
4
Sun
5
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Жұмбақ қыз?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, KZ
13:10
from 2400 ₸
23:30
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
My Grandfather's Rules for Men
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree