Films
Traumatika
Traumatika, 2024 Screening times in Pavlodar
15 November 2025
Traumatika Showtimes – 15 November 2025 Screenings in Pavlodar
About
Showtimes
All about film
How do I book tickets for Traumatika?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
18:35
from 1700 ₸
