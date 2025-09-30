Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar 30 September 2025

Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат Showtimes – 30 September 2025 Screenings in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 30 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, KZ
21:20 from 2600 ₸ 23:20 from 2600 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Blue Whale
The Blue Whale
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Thriller
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more