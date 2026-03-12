Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Tyul'pany
Tyul'pany, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
14 March 2026
Tyul'pany Showtimes – 14 March 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
12
Tomorrow
13
Sat
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Tyul'pany?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
12:55
from 1600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Marsupilami
2026, Belgium / France, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Carevna-lyagushka 2
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Stitches
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo
2026, Finland, Drama, History
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
The Ghost Game
2025, South Korea, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Tyul'pany
2026, Russia, Comedy
K sebe nezhno
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree