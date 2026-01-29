Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Fleak Fleak, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar 3 February 2026

Fleak Showtimes – 3 February 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 29 Tomorrow 30 Sat 31 Sun 1 Mon 2 Tue 3 Wed 4
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Fleak? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
10:25 from 2300 ₸
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Send Help
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Keeper
Keeper
2025, Canada / USA, Horror
Qiyal
Qiyal
2024, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zhalmauyz Kempir
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more