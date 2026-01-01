Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Fleak
Fleak, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
25 January 2026
Fleak Showtimes – 25 January 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Tomorrow
22
Fri
23
Sat
24
Sun
25
Mon
26
Tue
27
Wed
28
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Fleak?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
10:15
from 2400 ₸
13:50
from 2400 ₸
17:25
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree