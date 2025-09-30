Menu
Films
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
Agent & Irbis, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
30
Wed
1
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Agent & Irbis?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, KZ
12:50
from 2800 ₸
16:10
from 2400 ₸
18:00
from 2600 ₸
19:50
from 2600 ₸
21:40
from 2600 ₸
23:30
from 2600 ₸
