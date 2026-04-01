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Kinoafisha Films Dr. Gough Dr. Gough, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar 12 April 2026

Dr. Gough Showtimes – 12 April 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

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Tomorrow 11 Sun 12 Mon 13
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
11:30 from 1600 ₸
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