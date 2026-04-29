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Kinoafisha Films Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar 6 May 2026

Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika Showtimes – 6 May 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
17:20 from 2100 ₸
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