Films
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
8 October 2025
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell Showtimes – 8 October 2025 Screenings in Pavlodar
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Today
7
Tomorrow
8
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
20:10
from 1500 ₸
