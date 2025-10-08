Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar 8 October 2025

The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell Showtimes – 8 October 2025 Screenings in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about film
Today 7 Tomorrow 8
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
20:10 from 1500 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Керексин
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
My Grandfather's Rules for Men
My Grandfather's Rules for Men
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
The Problem with People
The Problem with People
2024, Ireland, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more