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Kinoafisha Films The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar 10 May 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 10 May 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
13:25 from 3200 ₸ 15:45 from 3400 ₸ 18:05 from 3600 ₸ 20:25 from 3600 ₸ 22:45 from 3600 ₸
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