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The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
2 May 2026
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 2 May 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
11:55
from 3000 ₸
14:30
from 3400 ₸
15:55
from 3900 ₸
16:15
from 3400 ₸
16:50
from 3400 ₸
18:15
from 4100 ₸
19:10
from 3600 ₸
20:35
from 4100 ₸
21:30
from 3600 ₸
22:55
from 4100 ₸
23:20
from 3600 ₸
23:50
from 3600 ₸
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