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Kinoafisha Films Protector Protector, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar 3 May 2026

Protector Showtimes – 3 May 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

Tickets
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Today 2 Tomorrow 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kairbaeva, 70
2D
10:00 from 1000 ₸
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