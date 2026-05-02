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Protector
Protector, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
3 May 2026
Protector Showtimes – 3 May 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kairbaeva, 70
2D
10:00
from 1000 ₸
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