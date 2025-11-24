Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Bear Claw Camp
Bear Claw Camp, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
24 November 2025
Bear Claw Camp Showtimes – 24 November 2025 Screenings in Pavlodar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
23
Mon
24
Tue
25
Wed
26
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Bear Claw Camp?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
10:10
from 1500 ₸
12:00
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Masha i Medvedi
2025, Russia, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Yaga na nashu golovu
2025, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree