Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Bear Claw Camp
Bear Claw Camp, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
15 November 2025
Bear Claw Camp Showtimes – 15 November 2025 Screenings in Pavlodar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
12
Tomorrow
13
Fri
14
Sat
15
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Bear Claw Camp?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
10:00
from 1200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
2021, China, Animation
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Yaga na nashu golovu
2025, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Frankenstein: Legacy
2023, Great Britain, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree