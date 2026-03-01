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Kinoafisha Films Hoppers Hoppers, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar 22 March 2026

Hoppers Showtimes – 22 March 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 20 Sat 21 Sun 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
10:45 from 2300 ₸ 12:15 from 1800 ₸ 14:45 from 2500 ₸ 17:00 from 2700 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
10:00 from 1400 ₸
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