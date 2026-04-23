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Kinoafisha Films The Drama The Drama, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar 24 April 2026

The Drama Showtimes – 24 April 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
16:00 from 2600 ₸ 19:25 from 3000 ₸ 21:15 from 3900 ₸
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Panda Plan 2
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Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Handbok för superhjältar
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2025, Sweden, Adventure, Animation, Family
Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy
Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy
2026, Russia, Animation
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