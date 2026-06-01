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Kinoafisha Films Disclosure Day Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar 27 June 2026

Disclosure Day Showtimes – 27 June 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 24 Sat 27
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Disclosure Day? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
00:55 from 2200 ₸
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Curly Burly
Curly Burly
2026, Denmark, Animation, Family, Fantasy
Sleepwalker
Sleepwalker
2026, USA, Thriller
Evil Dress
Evil Dress
2026, Spain, Horror
The Cure
The Cure
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Күн батыстан шыққанда
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Iggy the Eagle
Iggy the Eagle
2025, Poland, Adventure, Animation, Family
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