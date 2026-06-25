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Kinoafisha Films Disclosure Day Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar 26 June 2026

Disclosure Day Showtimes – 26 June 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
12:35 from 2200 ₸ 17:25 from 3700 ₸ 20:15 from 3400 ₸ 22:30 from 3900 ₸ 23:05 from 3400 ₸
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Supergirl
Supergirl
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector
2026, China, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
Curly Burly
Curly Burly
2026, Denmark, Animation, Family, Fantasy
Hungry
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Sleepwalker
Sleepwalker
2026, USA, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
The Quest
The Quest
2025, Hungary, Animation
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
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