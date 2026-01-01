Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
7 January 2026
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom Showtimes – 7 January 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about animated film
Tomorrow
7
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
10:15
from 2300 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Song Sung Blue
2025, USA, Biography, Drama, History
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree