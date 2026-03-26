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Kinoafisha Films They Will Kill You They Will Kill You, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar 27 March 2026

They Will Kill You Showtimes – 27 March 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
11:55 from 2200 ₸ 13:05 from 3500 ₸ 16:55 from 3700 ₸ 20:55 from 3400 ₸
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