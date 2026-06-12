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Kholop 3
Kholop 3, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
12 June 2026
Kholop 3 Showtimes – 12 June 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
10:05
from 2200 ₸
14:20
from 2600 ₸
16:30
from 3700 ₸
18:55
from 3000 ₸
21:15
from 3000 ₸
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