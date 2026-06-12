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In the Grey
In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
13 June 2026
In the Grey Showtimes – 13 June 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
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