Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spider-Man: Brand New Day, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar 6 August 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Showtimes – 6 August 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about film
Thu 6
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
10:55 from 1800 ₸ 13:50 from 1800 ₸ 16:40 from 3200 ₸ 19:30 from 3400 ₸ 22:20 from 3400 ₸
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Sleepwalker
Sleepwalker
2026, USA, Thriller
The Cure
The Cure
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Evil Dress
Evil Dress
2026, Spain, Horror
Күн батыстан шыққанда
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Curly Burly
Curly Burly
2026, Denmark, Animation, Family, Fantasy
Sukma
Sukma
2025, Indonesia, Horror, Thriller
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Iggy the Eagle
Iggy the Eagle
2025, Poland, Adventure, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more